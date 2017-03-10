Well, ABC is sure thanking God it was Thursday last night.

Even with a declining The Catch (0.8/3) back for a second season, the net bounced way up from the Shondaland-less night of last week to match CBS for the top Big 4 of Thursday with a 1.4/5 rating. Rising 180% among adults 18-49 over its When We Rise dominated March 2, ABC saw the opposites realty attract and now T.R. Knight starring Catch fall 33% in the demo from its March 24, 2016 premiere – when the show faced the NCAA Tournament on CBS. The rest of the Shonda Rhimes EP’d shows of last night were down too but not so much with Grey’s Anatomy declining a tenth from its last original and Scandal dropping 13% from its last original of February 16.

Matching the Disney-owned net for the demo top spot, the House of Moonves claimed viewership victory with 7.05 million tuning in. With a 2.8/11, the science geek series was below a 3.0 for the third original in a row but still the top rated show of the night and even with its last original of February 23. Down a but from that show in terms of sets of eyeballs, BBT still was the most watched show on the Big 4 last night with 12.99 million tuning in. Mom (1.5/6) and Life In Pieces (1.3/5) bopped up 7% and 8% respectively from their last originals while The Great Indoors (1.4/5) stayed the same and Training Day (0.7/3) went down a tenth.

There might be a bit of a waiver in CBS’ numbers later today as the net, like NBC and the CW, had college basketball preemptions in some markets like Charlotte. For the CW, Supernatural (0.5/2) was down a tenth and the recently renewed Riverdale (0.4/1) was even with their March 2 shows.

With a Superstore (0.7/3) encore as a lead-in, newbie Powerless (0.8/3) flexed a little muscle to leap a small ratings building with a rise of a tenth on NBC. However, the rest of the net’s night saw declines with a Chicago Med (1.2/5) coming off its Voice juiced season high to go down 29% in the demo. Though matching The Catch in the 10 PM slot, spinoff Blacklist: Redemption (0.8/3) took a two-tenths downward ratings motion.

Gordon Ramsay kept it on a simmer with MasterChef Junior (1.1/4) exactly the same as last week. The debut of reality show of Kicking and Screaming (0.7/3) really didn’t raise much of a fuss with a soft launch and a 36% demo decline from its lead-in.