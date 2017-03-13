For those who only associate Lego with horror when you step on your kid’s minifig in bare feet, here is a new kind of fear. The team behind Orion Pictures and BH Tilt’s The Belko Experiment that brought you fake office parties and more continues its guerrilla-marketing tactics with a Lego trailer for the R-rated pic.

It seems like just another workday at Belko — “a nonprofit organization that facilitates American companies in South America.” But the bosses have a different spin on human relations. Staffers take keen notice when a languid voice announces over the PA: “In two hours, we want 30 of you dead. If 30 of you are not dead, we will end 60 of your lives ourselves.” What the block?!

Huxley Berg Studios has created a full-length promo for the killed-or-be-killed film that incorporates only Denmark’s Great Export — the interlocking plastic bricks that have been deployed around the world to the delight of kids and kids at heart. Be warned: There are a couple of words in the trailer that your fellow colleagues might find unseemly, so keep that in mind lest one of them attack you with an ax. Nobody wants that, especially since the maintenance folks probably are lying in a pool of their commingled blood.

John Gallagher Jr, Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley Melonie Diaz, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker star in director Greg McLean’s film that opens Friday — if civilization lasts that long.