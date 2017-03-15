Fox has pushed The Beast, its medical drama pilot from former ER executive producer Neal Baer, for casting reasons.

The Beast was the last of six Fox drama pilots to get a pickup, adding additional pressure on the project, a single-lead medical procedural. Studio 20th Century Fox TV will look to cast the pilot in the off-season when there will be more talent options. The Beast was one of two medical drama pilots ordered by Fox this season, along with The Resident.

The Beast, which had tapped Stephen Hopkins to direct, is the second drama pilot to be rolled this season, along with CBS’ untitled Paul Attanasio — an inevitable occurrence when close to 100 pilots/TV series on broadcast as well as cable and streaming are casting at the same time.

With Fox’s vampire drama pilot The Passage also filming after the upfronts, the network will have four drama pilots to choose from in May, which may be the fewest ever — The Resident, legal drama Controversy, military soap Behind Enemy Lines, and the Marvel X-Men-themed action drama.

Written by Law & Order: SVU veterans Baer, a practicing pediatrician, and Dawn DeNoon, The Beast is a life-and-death procedural. Literally. Each week follows three challenging medical cases. In the end, two of the patients will live, one will die. The series will center on their doctor — with a clinical fear of death — who never stops fighting the odds.

Baer, DeNoon and Jessica Shulman executive produce for 20th TV and studio-based Baer Bones.