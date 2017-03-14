SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s The Bachelor finale.

Tonight’s The Bachelor finale had many speculating that Nick Viall would become the first bachelor in its 21 season run to fall short of finding love. The reality show’s final episode had Viall decide between the girl-next-door Raven Gates or special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi. So who ended up with the final rose?

The 36-year-old had a long journey of dating the contestants and getting to know them. In the end, Viall gave his final rose to Vanessa, who had stolen his heart over the past couple of months. Fortunately for him, he was not rejected!

Nick’s final date with Vanessa began as a hike to a special secret destination: the snow-covered cottage of Santa Claus, which had a special gift for Vanessa. The two discussed what compromises had to be made, including where to live – a topic that Viall had previously struggled with – family traditions and if she was ready for a future together.

Viall previously had four attempts at proposing. He first appeared on Season 10 of The Bachelorette and was rejected by Andi Dorfman. He also appeared on the following Season 11 of the hit ABC reality series and was sent home by Kaitlyn Bristowe and appeared in the third season of Bachelor in Paradise.