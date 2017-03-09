The return of The Americans last night on FX for its Season 5 debut has brought a chill to the Cold War set spy family drama. Now on a Tuesday for the first time at 10 PM, the Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields EP’d show hit a season debut low with 930,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

The 71-minute airing was down 33% in the key demo from the Season 4 opener last year and 16% in overall audience.

The March 16, 2016 Season 4 premiere was the previous low for the Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell starring show. The Wednesday debut last year snared 1.113 million viewers and an 18-49 rating of 0.3.

In better news statswise, last night’s “Amber Waves” episode was up 21% in viewers from the Season 4 “Persona Non Grata” finale of June 8, 2016. Among other offerings on TV, that competitive night saw Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals on ABC with the Cleveland Cavaliers coming back to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-90 in Ohio after losing the first two games in California.

For FX, such live + same day numbers aren’t going to make anyone happy but their true emphasis is on delayed viewing in Live + 3 and more, where the acclaimed Americans has seen strong increases the past few seasons week after week.

We should see those ratings by early next week.

RelatedFX’s ‘Feud’ Has Respectable Ratings Start