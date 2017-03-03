AMC has acquired TV rights to Karen Thompson Walker’s bestselling novel The Age Of Miracles, which will be developed as a series produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Netflix’s Stranger Things). Levy’s outfit has been busy on the book front of late, scoring a pair of deals with 20th Century Fox: for Raymond A. Villareal novel A People’s History Of The Vampire Uprising in a hot auction, and Kendare Blake’s YA series Three Dark Crowns.

AMC

Sinead Daly (The Get Down) is aboard to write the script. Levy will produce with Dan Levine, and Emily Morris will oversee for 21 Laps. Rafael Ruthchild and Allie Moore are overseeing for AMC.

Published by Random House in 2012, The Age Of Miracles follows a Southern California teen as she and her family awake to discover that the rotation of the Earth has suddenly and exponentially begun to slow. As the days and nights grow longer and longer, gravity is affected, and people start falling sick to a mysterious new illness. The girl is also forced to cope with the normal disasters of everyday life when her parent’s marriage falls apart and she struggles with lost friends and first love.

AMC has been high on series projects based on literary source material lately. One of the two drama projects currently in contention for a series order is Marti Noxon’s Dietland, based on the 2015 novel by Sarai Walker.

21 Laps recently produced another sci-fi-slanted project, Best Picture Oscar nominee Arrival, and is currently shooting Season 2 of Netflix’s hit Stranger Things.

WME reps 21 Laps, Walker, and Daly.