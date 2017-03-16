EXCLUSIVE: The Affair star Maura Tierney has joined Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet and Amy Ryan in Beautiful Boy, the Felix Van Groeningen-directed drama for Amazon Studios that tells the true story of David and Nic Sheff. David is an accomplished journalist whose son, Nic, developed a devastating meth addiction. The drama tells the harrowing tale of addiction and recovery through the eyes of the father. Each of them wrote books about it.

Van Groeningen and Luke Davies wrote the script, and Plan B’s Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are producing. Carell plays the elder Sheff and Chalamet his son, while Tierney will play Karen Sheff, David’s second wife. They have two children of their own, and she is supportive of her husband’s efforts to guide her stepson to sobriety, but things come to a head when David’s concern for Nic continually overshadows his commitment to his wife and other children.

Tierney won a Golden Globe for her work on the Showtime series The Affair. She has a long list of film credits including Baby Mama, Insomnia and Liar Liar.

Tierney is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.