It’s hardly news that Terrence Malick was a no-show for the world premiere of his latest film, Song to Song, which opened up the film festival part of the SXSW Conference Friday evening at the Paramount Theatre in Austin. Fans of the famously elusive filmmaker, however, likely will get a chance to hear him speak Saturday at the festival.

After SXSW Film Festival head Janet Pierson introduced Song to Song producers Nicolas Gonda, Sarah Green and Ken Kao, Gonda gave the usual shout-outs and plugged a panel taking place at 9:30 AM tomorrow in the Austin Convention Center. The discussion billed as “Made in Austin: A Look Into Song to Song” will feature the film’s star, Michael Fassbender, speaking with Austin Film Society founder Richard Linklater.

“If you go, you may see our writer and director there,” said Gonda, which in turn resulted in an audible reaction from the audience. Malick has spoken in public about other people’s movies only on occasion and very rarely about his own, so if he does show up at SXSW tomorrow, it would be momentous for his fans. Incidentally, Pierson pointed out that one needs to have a SXSW badge to attend.

Gonda also introduced Song to Song cast members, who came to the stage for a short pre-screening Q&A. The producer said there would be no panel after the film is shown tonight.

Joining Gonda on stage were the film’s Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Bérénice Marlohe. Pierson asked the foursome what it was like working with Malick, which Mara answered with a laugh.

“I don’t remember, it’s been so long,” she quipped. Fassbender sang the filmmaker’s praises, noting his “fierce energy,” while Gosling said that they filmed “all over Austin,” adding: “I think this theater is the only place we didn’t shoot. So now [full circle].”

Green also noted that her co-star Natalie Portman couldn’t be at SXSW because she “just had her baby.”

Broad Green opens Song to Song on Friday.