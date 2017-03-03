More than 26 years after its theatrical release, James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day is returning to cinemas in 3D on August 25 via Distrib Films US. This marks the first time the Arnold Schwarzenegger sequel has been converted into the format.

Of the five titles in the Terminator franchise, the 1991 sequel by Cameron is the highest-grossing one at $519.8M worldwide.

Last month Deadline reported exclusively that Cameron was returning to oversee the next Terminator movie with Tim Miller directing. Cameron will regain certain rights to Terminator in 2019.

David Ellison, whose Skydance co-financed Terminator Genisys, is bankrolling an exploratory effort that includes engaging some top-flight science fiction authors to find the movie creatively.