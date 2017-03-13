Telemundo has named Ricardo Coeto Executive Vice President of Production for Telemundo Studios. In this newly created role, Coeto will be responsible for oversight of the scripted productions of Telemundo Studios, as well as the weekend prime entertainment properties.

Coeto will report to Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo Network, Studios and Universo Channel and be based in Miami.

“Ricardo is an experienced production leader with deep knowledge of both the creative and business sides of the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Silberwasser. “His proven track record, creative approach and ability to manage all aspects of production will make him a great asset as Telemundo continues to grow, gaining the hearts and minds of Hispanic viewers with its innovative programming strategy.”

Originally from Mexico, Coeto previously worked with TV Azteca, served as Executive Director of Teran/TBWA and worked on independent productions in Spain, Argentina and the United States with various production houses, including Promofilm, Grupo Árbol, Nostromo, Telefe and Canal +.