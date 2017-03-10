The cast of MTV’s Teen Wolf celebrated Thursday’s filming of the 100th and final episode of the series in style — with a well-adorned cake. Production officially wraps Friday on Season 6 of the horror drama starring Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden, which is based mildly on the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox. Check out the cast photo below.

Here is the caption: Front row: Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, JR Bourne (floating head); second row: Khylin Rhambo, Melissa Ponzio; third row: Ryan Kelley, Susan Walters, Linden Ashby; fourth row: Gideon Emery, Ian Bohen, Sibongile Mlambo, Froy Gutierrez, Andrew Matarrazo