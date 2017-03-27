Fox News host Sean Hannity called out CBS for editing his interview with veteran journalist Ted Koppel on CBS Sunday Morning, after Koppel said that Hannity’s show is “bad for America.”

“’Fake Edited News’ CBS News release the unedited 45-minute interview so people can see the BS games you play in the edit room. I dare you!” he wrote, adding “Funny behind the scenes, after I answered the first question, Ted said ‘none of that will air.’ So I kept saying, ‘Ted you need to keep this in.’”

He continued tweeting, calling out people and clarifying that, “If you pay attention Ted was saying ALL opinion shows are bad for America. But he was saying this while giving us HIS OPINION.”

In Koppel’s piece, called “A Polarized America” (which you can watch above), they touched on the difference between news programs and commentary shows.

“We have to give some credit to the American people that they’re somewhat intelligent and that they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show,” Hannity stated, then called Koppel “cynical.” He continued by asking, “Do you think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America? You do? Really?”

Koppel replied: “Yeah. In the long haul, I think you and all these opinion shows… you know why? Because you’re very good at what you do and because you have attracted a significantly more influential … you have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”

During the interview, Hannity also stated that “liberalism must be defeated. Socialism must be defeated in a political sense. We don’t want a revolution in this country.” He also added how “the press in this country is out to destroy the president.”