Murder In the First alum Taye Diggs is set to co-star opposite Jack Davenport, Rachelle Lefevre and Dan Byrd in ABC’s thriller drama pilot Doomsday, from producer Carol Mendelsohn and Sony TV.

Written by Mark Bianculli & VJ Boyd and directed by Joachim Ronning, Doomsday starts in the aftermath of 9/11, when the U.S. government institutes a secret think tank featuring the most creative minds in science and entertainment that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Diggs will play the handsome and confident Dr. Davis, an engineer and architect, formerly the youngest-ever head of disaster prevention for FEMA. Fastidious, with expensive taste in

clothes, he enjoys the finer things in life and is habitually well-dressed and not fond of forays into the field. A former member of the Doomsday Project think tank, he, too is summoned by Homeland Security when there is an imminent attack pending on U.S. soil.

Diggs is currently recurring on the Fox drama series Empire. He is repped by ICM Partners and Jane Berliner of Authentic Management.

