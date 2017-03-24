AMC’s Talking franchise is revving up for a new season of Better Call Saul, setting series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould and cast members Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn for a post-premiere sit-down with Chris Hardwick on April 10. Talking Saul also will air after the season finale on June 12, with guest TBA.

The Breaking Bad prequel is coming off a second consecutive Emmy noms for Outstanding Drama Series. Season 3 follows Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odedkirk) devolution toward Saul Goodman, known from the predecessor series as Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. Still six years from meeting Walter White as the season starts, semi-law-abiding, small-time attorney Jimmy and his law partner/girlfriend Kim (Seehorn) deal with repercussions of Chuck’s (Michael McKean) scheme. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike (Banks) searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. And we meet Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

AMC said this month that its postshow interview format is expanding year-round via Talking with Chris Hardwick, an extension series that will air at 11 pm Sundays when The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are buried in hiatus.

Talking Saul is produced by Embassy Row with executive producers Michael Davies, Hardwick, Jen Patton, Brandon Monk and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.