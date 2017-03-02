With the “Lust for Life” drums pounding and Ewan McGregor’s older, maybe wiser ex-junkie surveying the tiny room that housed cinema’s grimmest heroin withdrawal, this new trailer couldn’t herald the arrival of anything but Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting.

“Twenty years have just flown by, yeah?” says Ewen Bremner’s Spud to McGregor’s Mark Renton. Maybe, maybe not, but the Trainspotting gang’s back just the same, with Jonny Lee Miller’s Sick Boy and Robert Carlyle’s Begbie returning for another go-round of mayhem.

The logline: In addition to the reunited gang, “other old friends are waiting too: sorrow, loss, joy, vengeance, hatred, friendship, love, longing, fear, regret, diamorphine, self-destruction and mortal danger.”

Boyle directs from John Hodge’s script. Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Christian Colson and Bernard Bellew produce, with Irvine Welsh and Allon Reich exec producing.

T2 Trainspotting begins exclusive engagements in Los Angeles and New York March 17, then select U.S. theaters on March 24 and a wide release on March 31. Take a look at the trailer above.