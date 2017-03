Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting opened to solid numbers in its initial run of five theaters this weekend. The Sony release grossed $180K, coming in behind weekend juggernaut Beauty And the Beast in terms of per theater average. Broad Green Pictures opened Terrence Malick’s latest Song To Song in several locations, taking in just under $54K, while Music Box bowed French filmmaker Franćois Ozon’s Frantz in two theaters, grossing $18.5K. CBS Films jumped The Sense Of an Ending by 278 runs in its second weekend, fetching $475K. IFC Films added 31 runs for Kristen Stewart starrer Personal Shopper in its second frame taking in over $158K, while Focus World added seven for thriller Raw’s second weekend, grossing almost $43K. And TWC’s Lion crossed $50M, even outgrossing La La Land and Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight over the weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Frantz (Music Box Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $18,500, Average $9,250, Cume $34,723

Song To Song (Broad Green Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $53,945, Average $13,486

T2 Trainspotting (Sony/Tri-Star) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $180,000, Average $36,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (FIP) Week 2 [156 Theaters] Weekend $180,000, Average $420, Cume $1,586,500

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) Week 2 [35 Theaters] Weekend $158,515, Average $4,529, Cume $269,920

Raw (Focus World) Week 2 [9 Theaters] Weekend $42,860, Average $4,762, Cume $78,022

The Sense Of an Ending (CBS Films) Week 2 [282 Theaters] Weekend $475,000, Average $1,684, Cume $528,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 3 [17 Theaters] Weekend $12,926, Average $760, Cume $31,536

The Last Word (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [94 Theaters] Weekend $191,294, Average $2,035, Cume $345,588

Table 19 (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [202 Theaters] Weekend $130,000, Average $644, Cume $3,505,200

Tim Timmerman: Hope of America (Purdie Distribution) Week 3 [7 Theaters] Weekend $2,871, Average $410, Cume $84,123

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) NEW [12 Theaters] Weekend $42,304, Average $3,527, Cume $ $141,827

Bitter Harvest (Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [21 Theaters] Weekend $17,870, Average $850, Cume $545,483

My Life As A Zucchini (GKIDS) Week 4 [38 Theaters] Weekend $27,234, Average $717, Cume $229,498

Everybody Loves Somebody (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 5 [35 Theaters] Weekend $12,900, Average $369, Cume $1,902,622

2017 Oscar Nominated Short Films (ShortsHD/Magnolia Pictures) Week 6 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $, Cume $

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [257 Theaters] Weekend $420,000 Average $2,692, Cume $1,586,500

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 6 [120 Theaters] Weekend $275,000, Average $2,292, Cume $1,408,450

Land Of Mine (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [38 Theaters] Weekend $41,814, Average $1,100, Cume $245,755

Chapter & Verse (Paladin) Week 7 [1 Theater] Weekend $2,277, Cume $84,147

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 8 [72 Theaters] Weekend $105,593, Average $1,467, Cume $2,216,318

The Founder (The Weinstein Company) Week 9 [102 Theaters] Weekend $46,000, Average $451, Cume $12,650,304

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [22 Theaters] Weekend $13,472, Average $612, Cume $787,712

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 12 [39 Theaters] Weekend $41,357, Average $1,060, Cume $1,974,211

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [21 Theaters] Weekend $18,369, Average $875, Cume $1,390,172

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 14 [20 Theaters] Weekend $22,741, Average $1,137, Cume $837,645

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 15 [585 Theaters] Weekend $530,000, Average $906, Cume $149,764,184

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 17 [621 Theaters], Weekend $784,000, Average $1,262, Cume $50,050,614

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 18 [47 Theaters] Weekend $24,300, Average $517, Cume $47,617,139

Moonlight (A24) Week 22 [280 Theaters] Weekend $270,740, Average $967, Cume $27,523,213