Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting from Sony’s TriStar is this year’s secret screening at the SXSW film festival. The sequel to the 1996 indie film about heroin-addled British punks will play tonight at the Alamo Ritz in Austin, Texas.

It’s a big weekend for TriStar in Austin. Last night, the label premiered Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver at the Paramount Theatre. TriStar Pictures president Hannah Minghella and SVP of film, Nicole Brown are in Austin for both movies as well as Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tom Rothman. Ditto for Boyle and T2 Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor. Rothman will also be in Austin later this week when Sony closes SXSW with the world premiere of Skydance’s sci-fi thriller Life starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

T2 Trainspotting follows the characters featured in Irvine Welsh’s novels Trainspotting and Porno 20 years later. Renton (Ewan McGregor) who skipped town with the foursome’s 16K pounds is back from Amsterdam where he’s been a married accountant. Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) is blackmailing cheaters with his Bulgarian girlfriend Veronika (Anjela Nedyalkova) while Begbie (Robert Carlyle) is in prison, and Spud remains the prisoner of heroin (Ewen Bremner).

Trainspotting was a landmark film at the height of the ’90s independent cinema craze. The Miramax release screened out of competition at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival. Pic was made for under $2M and rallied to a $72M worldwide gross, $16.5M of that coming from the U.S./Canada. After Boyle’s Shallow Grave, Trainspotting further bolstered his profile as a director, and arguably launched McGregor, Carlyle and Miller into the global limelight.

The pic has been in release in 11 territories, including the U.K., and currently counts an overseas gross of $33.2M. T2 Trainspotting hits five theaters stateside on March 17 before expanding on March 24 and going wide on March 31.