With only a couple of days left until South by Southwest Film Festival officially kicks off, the Austin fest and film production and distribution company Oscilloscope Laboratories have announced the creation of the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award to be presented on an annual basis starting this year.

The award, named after Oscilloscope founder and erstwhile Beastie Boys memeber Adam Yauch (a.k.a Nathanial Hörnblowér), will be given to a winner chosen from the Visions section in honor of a filmmaker whose work strives to be wholly its own, without regard for norms or desire to conform.

Oscilloscope’s Yauch will sponsor the award in recognition and the winner will be chosen by a committee selected by SXSW programmers. The fest starts March 10 and runs through March 19.