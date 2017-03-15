Ana Asensio’s psychological thriller Most Beautiful Island took the narrative feature tonight as the SXSW fest announced its film award winners at the Paramount Theatre in Austin. Shot on Super 16, the Spain-U.S. co-production looks at the plight of undocumented female immigrants hoping to make a life in New York.
Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous’ The Work won the documentary feature prize. Set at Folsom Prison, it follows three men from outside as they participate in a four-day group therapy retreat with Level 4 convicts,
Here is the full list of winners at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival Awards:
Feature Film Grand Jury Awards
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Most Beautiful Island; directed by Ana Asensio
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance:
James Freedson-Jackson in The Strange Ones
Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble:
A Bad Idea Gone Wrong; Matt Jones, Eleanore Pienta, Will Rogers, Jonny Mars, Sam Eidson, Jennymarie Jemison
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
The Work; directed by Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous
Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Observational Cinema:
Maineland; directed by Miao Wang
Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Documentary Storytelling: I Am Another You; directed by Nanfu Wang
Short Film Grand Jury Awards
NARRATIVE SHORTS
Forever Now; directed by Kristian Håskjold
Special Jury Recognition for Acting:
Tarra Riggs in DeKalb Elementary
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
Little Potato; directed by Wes Hurley & Nathan M. Miller
MIDNIGHT SHORTS
The Suplex Duplex Complex; directed by Todd Rohal
ANIMATED SHORTS
Wednesday with Goddard; directed by Nicolas Menard
Special Jury Recognition
Pussy; directed by Renata Gasiorowska
MUSIC VIDEOS
Leon Bridges, “River”; directed by Miles Jay
Special Jury Recognition:
Tame Impala, “The Less I Know The Better”; directed by Canada
TEXAS SHORTS
The Rabbit Hunt; directed by Patrick Bresnan
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS
Better Late Than Never; directed by Atheena Frizzell
Special Jury Recognition:
Darcy’s Quinceañera; directed by Sam Cooper
SXSW Film Design Awards
EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN
Fry Day; Designer: Caspar Newbolt
Special Jury Recognition:
Like Me; Designer: Jeremy Enecio
EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
Into The Current; directed by Chris R. Moberg and Jared Young
SXSW Special Awards
SXSW LUNA Gamechanger Award – Narrative
Inflame; directed by Ceylan Ozgun Ozcelik
SXSW LUNA Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary
I Am Another You; directed by Nanfu Wang
SXSW Louis Black Lone Star Award
Mr. Roosevelt; directed by Noël Wells
SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Assholes; directed by Peter Vack
SXSW Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship
Leigh Johnson
