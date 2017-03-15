Ana Asensio’s psychological thriller Most Beautiful Island took the narrative feature tonight as the SXSW fest announced its film award winners at the Paramount Theatre in Austin. Shot on Super 16, the Spain-U.S. co-production looks at the plight of undocumented female immigrants hoping to make a life in New York.

Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous’ The Work won the documentary feature prize. Set at Folsom Prison, it follows three men from outside as they participate in a four-day group therapy retreat with Level 4 convicts,

Here is the full list of winners at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival Awards:

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Most Beautiful Island; directed by Ana Asensio

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance:

James Freedson-Jackson in The Strange Ones

Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble:

A Bad Idea Gone Wrong; Matt Jones, Eleanore Pienta, Will Rogers, Jonny Mars, Sam Eidson, Jennymarie Jemison

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

The Work; directed by Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous

Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Observational Cinema:

Maineland; directed by Miao Wang

Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Documentary Storytelling: I Am Another You; directed by Nanfu Wang

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Forever Now; directed by Kristian Håskjold

Special Jury Recognition for Acting:

Tarra Riggs in DeKalb Elementary

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Little Potato; directed by Wes Hurley & Nathan M. Miller

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

The Suplex Duplex Complex; directed by Todd Rohal

ANIMATED SHORTS

Wednesday with Goddard; directed by Nicolas Menard

Special Jury Recognition

Pussy; directed by Renata Gasiorowska

MUSIC VIDEOS

Leon Bridges, “River”; directed by Miles Jay

Special Jury Recognition:

Tame Impala, “The Less I Know The Better”; directed by Canada

TEXAS SHORTS

The Rabbit Hunt; directed by Patrick Bresnan

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Better Late Than Never; directed by Atheena Frizzell

Special Jury Recognition:

Darcy’s Quinceañera; directed by Sam Cooper

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Fry Day; Designer: Caspar Newbolt

Special Jury Recognition:

Like Me; Designer: Jeremy Enecio

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Into The Current; directed by Chris R. Moberg and Jared Young

SXSW Special Awards

SXSW LUNA Gamechanger Award – Narrative

Inflame; directed by Ceylan Ozgun Ozcelik

SXSW LUNA Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary

I Am Another You; directed by Nanfu Wang

SXSW Louis Black Lone Star Award

Mr. Roosevelt; directed by Noël Wells

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Assholes; directed by Peter Vack

SXSW Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship

Leigh Johnson