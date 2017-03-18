The Light of the Moon, Dealt and Baby Driver were among the audience favorites of this year’s South by Southwest festival. Top audience award winners in each fest section – narratives, documentaries, among others – have just been announced.

The winners were selected from fest screenings of 130 features and 128 shorts, and follow the previously announced 2017 festival jury awards, which included Grand Jury Winners Most Beautiful Island for Narrative Feature and The Work for Documentary Feature.

Here’s the complete roster of Audience Award winners.

2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners:

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: The Light of the Moon

Director: Jessica M. Thompson

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Dealt

Director: Luke Korem

HEADLINERS

Audience Award Winner: Baby Driver

Director: Edgar Wright

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Mr. Roosevelt

Director: Noël Wells

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

Director: Jennifer M. Kroot

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Becoming Bond

Director: Josh Greenbaum

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: 68 Kill

Director: Trent Haaga

EPISODIC

Audience Award Winner: Dear White People

Director: Justin Simien

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers

Directors: Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio

GLOBAL

Audience Award Winner: Divine Divas

Director: Leandra Leal

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: The Big Sick

Director: Michael Showalter

SXSW Film Design Awards:

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Audience Award Winner: Into The Current

Directors: Chris R. Moberg and Jared Young

Virtual Cinema Grand Jury Awards:

VIRTUAL REALITY: ROOM-SCALE

Winner: After Solitary

Directors: Cassandra Herrman, Lauren Mucciolo

360° VIDEO

Winner: Behind the Fence

Directors: Lindsay Branham, Jonathan Olinger

Special Jury Recognition for Innovative Use of Virtual Reality Technology in the Field of Health: Reinvent

Directors: Ian Forester, Sook-lei Liew, PhD

Special Jury Recognition for Technical Excellence: Dreams of “O”

Directors: Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël