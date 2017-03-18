The Light of the Moon, Dealt and Baby Driver were among the audience favorites of this year’s South by Southwest festival. Top audience award winners in each fest section – narratives, documentaries, among others – have just been announced.
The winners were selected from fest screenings of 130 features and 128 shorts, and follow the previously announced 2017 festival jury awards, which included Grand Jury Winners Most Beautiful Island for Narrative Feature and The Work for Documentary Feature.
Here’s the complete roster of Audience Award winners.
2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners:
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: The Light of the Moon
Director: Jessica M. Thompson
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Dealt
Director: Luke Korem
HEADLINERS
Audience Award Winner: Baby Driver
Director: Edgar Wright
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: Mr. Roosevelt
Director: Noël Wells
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
Director: Jennifer M. Kroot
VISIONS
Audience Award Winner: Becoming Bond
Director: Josh Greenbaum
MIDNIGHTERS
Audience Award Winner: 68 Kill
Director: Trent Haaga
EPISODIC
Audience Award Winner: Dear White People
Director: Justin Simien
24 BEATS PER SECOND
Audience Award Winner: May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers
Directors: Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio
GLOBAL
Audience Award Winner: Divine Divas
Director: Leandra Leal
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
Audience Award Winner: The Big Sick
Director: Michael Showalter
SXSW Film Design Awards:
EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
Audience Award Winner: Into The Current
Directors: Chris R. Moberg and Jared Young
Virtual Cinema Grand Jury Awards:
VIRTUAL REALITY: ROOM-SCALE
Winner: After Solitary
Directors: Cassandra Herrman, Lauren Mucciolo
360° VIDEO
Winner: Behind the Fence
Directors: Lindsay Branham, Jonathan Olinger
Special Jury Recognition for Innovative Use of Virtual Reality Technology in the Field of Health: Reinvent
Directors: Ian Forester, Sook-lei Liew, PhD
Special Jury Recognition for Technical Excellence: Dreams of “O”
Directors: Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël
