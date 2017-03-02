SXSW has released a list of additional keynote and featured speakers who will be in attendance at this month’s film festival in Austin. The extended lineup includes Game Of Thrones actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, Parks and Rec‘s Nick Offerman, Fargo creator Noah Hawley, and rapper-actor T.I.

In addition, country music star Garth Brooks, Amazon Music VP Steve Boom and Jigsaw director of research and development Yasmin Green are set as keynotes during the fest that runs from March 10-19 .

See full list of newly announced additions below.

Keynotes

Garth Brooks and Steve Boom (Music Influencers) – Garth Brooks is an American country singer and songwriter. He is the first artist in history to receive seven Diamond awards for his albums—certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each—and remains the number one- selling solo artist in the U.S. Steve Boom is Vice President of Amazon Music, responsible for Amazon’s streaming music business globally, which includes Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music, in addition to Amazon’s digital download music store.

Yasmin Green (Tech Industry) – Yasmin Green is the director of research and development for Jigsaw. Green leads the team’s innovation efforts and oversees projects on counter-radicalization and fragile states. Green helped create the Redirect Method, which uses targeted advertising to divert at-risk audiences away from extremist content online.

Featured Speakers

A$AP Ferg, Mike Bruno, Angela Yee, and Charles Attal (Music Industry) – Hip hop artist A$AP Ferg, Billboard editorial director Mike Bruno Mike Bruno, The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee, and C3 partner Charles Attal will discuss how technology’s rapid evolution has changed the entire music landscape: from how an artist produces and creates music, to how it’s distributed (streaming platforms) and monetized, to ultimately how a fan consumes and experiences it.

Fred Armisen (Entertainment Influencers) – Fred Armisen is one of the most diversely talented performers working today with credits that run the gamut from acting, producing, and writing in both comedy and music. Armisen will join Bob Odenkirk for A Conversation with Bob Odenkirk.

Lou Adler, Paul Tollett, and Scott Goldman (Music Influencers) – Lou Adler is a Grammy Award-winning record producer, music executive, talent manager and co-owner of the famous Roxy Theatre in LA. Paul Tollett Is the president and CEO of Goldenvoice and the co-founder of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Scott Goldman is vice president of the GRAMMY Foundation.

Dean Baquet and Jim Rutenberg (Journalism) – Dean Baquet is executive editor of The New York Times, a position he assumed in May 2014. Mr. Baquet serves in the highest ranked position in The Times’s newsroom and oversees The New York Times news report in all its various forms. Jim Rutenberg is Media Columnist and former political correspondent for The New York Times.

Michael Brown Sr, Jason Pollock, Bernard Ewings, Sandra Abron, Patrick Green, and Mariah Stewart (Making Film & Episodics) – This panel will discuss the historic events which took place in Ferguson, Missouri in August of 2014. The death and treatment of Michael Brown sparked worldwide protests for his justice, and soon after launched the cultural phenomenon of ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The hashtag #JusticeForMichaelBrown became a worldwide trending topic.

Diane Bryant (Intelligent Future) – Diane M. Bryant is executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group for Intel Corporation. Bryant leads the worldwide organization that develops the data center platforms for the digital services economy.

Andre Cymone and Dez Dickerson (Music Influencers) – As original members of Prince’s band The Revolution, Andre Cymone and Dez Dickerson will share memories, recollections, and insights from their first hand experiences during the rise of the iconic and influential musician.

Michael Faye, Michael Tanner, and Annie Lowrey (Social Impact) – Michael Faye is the co-founder of GiveDirectly and Segovia Technology. Michael Tanner is an author and Cato Institute senior fellow. Annie Lowrey covers economic policy for The Atlantic and is writing a book on universal basic income for Crown.

Warren G (Music Influencers) – Warren G is a West Coast rapper and hip hop producer. In 1990, he formed the group 213, named after the Long Beach area code, with his friends Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg. Their discovery by Death Row Records and Dr. Dre helped elevate them to international stardom.

Jonathan Greenblatt and Evan Smith (Social Impact) – Jonathan Greenblatt is the CEO and sixth National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Evan Smith is the CEO and editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune and host of the weekly interview program Overheard with Evan Smith.

Noah Hawley (Entertainment Influencers) – Noah Hawley is an Emmy, Golden Globe, PEN, Critics’ Choice, and Peabody Award-winning author, screenwriter, producer and director. In addition to his work on Fargo, Hawley is currently executive producer, writer, and showrunner of the series Legion from FX Productions and Marvel Television.

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Anthony Katz (Sports) – Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings is an American professional beach volleyball player and three-time Olympic gold medalist. Anthony Katz is the founder of Hyperice.

Melanie Lynskey (Entertainment Influencers) – Melanie Lynskey is a New Zealand actress. She gained critical attention for her award winning performancer in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures. Lynskey’s next movie I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore opposite Elijah Wood and directed by Macon Blair will air on Netflix.

Mike Maples Jr. (Startup Village) – Mike Maples Jr. is the Managing Partner at FLOODGATE, a venture capital firm. Some of Mike’s investments include Twitter, Twitch.tv, ngmoco, Weebly, Chegg, Bazaarvoice, and Demandforce. Maples will join Scott Cook (Intuit) and Katie Roof (TechCrunch) on the Make Your Ideas Matter session.

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Music Influencers) – Darryl McDaniels is a legendary music icon. From the first rap group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone to the first to appear on MTV, Grammy nominated Run-DMC changed music, culture, fashion, and language, and made American history.

Chris Milk (Entertainment Influencers) – Chris Milk is CEO and co-founder of Within, a technology and media company whose mission is to define VR as a new medium for experiential storytelling, and co-founder of virtual reality production company Here Be Dragons.

Vivek Murthy (Health) – Dr. Vivek H. Murthy is the 19th Surgeon General of the United States. As America’s Doctor, the Surgeon General’s mission is to advance the health of the American people. Dr. Murthy brings the best available scientific information to the public by issuing Surgeon General’s Reports on critical issues and communicating directly with the public.

Nick Offerman (Entertainment Influencers) – Nick Offerman is an actor, writer, and woodworker best known for his role as ‘Ron Swanson’ on NBC’s hit comedy Parks & Recreation. Offerman recently starred alongside Michael Keaton in The Weinstein Company’s The Founder.

Alexis Ohanian (Tech Industry) – Alexis is the cofounder of Reddit, bestselling author of Without Their Permission, and an activist for the open internet. He currently spends his free time investing in and advising startups.

Mike Posner (Music Influencers) – Multiplatinum pop singer and songwriter Mike Posner quietly became one of the world’s most inescapable and recognizable voices. In 2016, his second full-length album, At Night, Alone [Island Records], bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200 and included the triple-platinum smash “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”—which amassed over 1 billion worldwide streams.

Residente (Music Influencers) – Residente is a Puerto Rican rapper, writer, producer and founder of the alternative rap group Calle 13. He has won 24 Latin Grammy awards in total, making him the Latin artist who has won the most gold-plated gramophones.

Jenny Slate, Gabourey Sidibe, Danielle Macdonald, Cindi Leive, and Janicza Bravo (Entertainment Influencers) – Jenny Slate is an actress, comedian, and best-selling children’s author. Gabourey Sidibe is an actress who made her film debut in the lead role ‘Precious’ in the Oscar Nominated film Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire. Danielle Macdonald is an Australian actress and breakout star of Patti Cake$. Cindi Leive is the editor-in- chief of Glamour magazine and glamour.com. Janicza Bravo is a writer and director based in Los Angeles.

Kara Swisher, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor (Journalism) – Kara Swisher is a technology journalist, co-founder of Recode and the 2017 SXSW Interactive Hall of Fame inductee. Jon Favreau served as Barack Obama’s head speechwriter from 2005–2013. Lovett was a speechwriter for Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama. Tommy Vietor served as President Obama’s National Security Spokesman.

T.I. (Music Influencers) – Multi-platinum recording artist Tip “T.I.” Harris has won three Grammy Awards and has sold over 10 million albums in the US alone. He is an artist-owner of TIDAL, joining JAY Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lil Wayne and others in offering up exclusive music, videos, concerts and other content. His full length album Us Or Else: Letter To The System was released in December.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams (Entertainment Influencers) – Sophie Turner is an English actress best known for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams is an English actress who made her professional acting debut as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Turner and Williams will appear with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for the Game of Thrones Showrunners session.