‘S.W.A.T.’: Jay Harrington To Star In CBS Drama Pilot Inspired By Movie

Following his recurring stint on CBS’ medical drama Code Black this season, Jay Harrington has been tapped by the network for a lead role opposite Shemar Moore in the drama pilot S.W.A.T., executive produced by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Justin Lin and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Written by Thomas and directed by Lin, S.W.A.T. is inspired by the 2003 Sony movie that was based on the 1975 ABC series produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg. Described as an intense, action-packed procedural, S.W.A.T. follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.

Harrington will play David “Deacon” Kay. Level-headed and competent, Deacon is an experienced SWAT officer who’s ready for a commanding role. What seems like an obvious promotion is taken away from him when Hondo is upped for seemingly political reasons. But when he’s offered his own squad, he’s torn between a potential upgrade and his loyalty to his team. The role was played by LL Cool J in the 2003 movie directed by Clark Johnson.

Thomas is executive producing the pilot alongside Ryan and Marney Hochman of MiddKid Prods, Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Films, and Lin and Danielle Woodrow of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Sony Pictures TV co-produces with CBS TV Studios.

Harrington toplined two cult comedy series, ABC’s Better Off Ted and USA’s Benched. He also did a stint on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland. Harrington is repped by UTA, A Management and attorney Dave Feldman.

  1. Haz • 28 mins ago

    I hate to sound pessimistic because I like the guy but his shows never really fare well.

    Reply
