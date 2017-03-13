Oscar-winning actresss Susan Sarandon has joined Showtime’s Ray Donovan in a season-long recurring role in Season 5 which premieres this summer. Sarandon will play Samantha Winslow, the strong, focused head of a motion picture studio.

Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber as L.A.’s best professional fixer – the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away. Jon Voight also stars, along with Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Devon Bagby.

Sarandon, who can currently be seen starring with Jessica Lange in FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, received a best actress Oscar for Dead Man Walking, along with four other Oscar noms, as well as eight Golden Globe and five SAG noms. She received her fourth Emmy nomination in 2010, for her work in Barry Levinson’s You Don’t Know Jack with Al Pacino, following a lead actress nomination in the film Bernard and Doris and two previous guest actress nominations in a comedy series (Friends, Malcolm in the Middle).

A Showtime production, Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro and was created by Ann Biderman.