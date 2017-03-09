CBS’ long-running reality series Survivor clocked a record low for a season debut, spring or fall, in both total viewers and in the demo Wednesday night. Even so, the launch of its “Game Changers” edition was Wednesday’s No. 1-ranked show in overall audience – 7.656 million viewers – and also won its two-hour slot in the 18-49 demo and among viewers 25-54.

Versus its year-ago launch, Survivor’s 500th episode slipped 11% in the demo (1.7 vs 1.9) and 8% in overall audience (7.656 million viewers vs 8.297M).

Following Survivor, he second-season debut of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders logged a series-low 0.9 rating in the demo, marking a 44% tumble compared to last season’s debut March 16, 2016. Its 5.346M total viewers, however, comes in ahead of the 5.188 for its series low Season 1 finale on May 25, 2016.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Kiefer Sutherland’s POTUS drama Designated Survivor returned to air after a 12-week break, and clocked a 1.3 demo rating and 5.875M viewers. Demo-wise, that’s up a tad compared to its most recent episode, on December 14, which clocked a 1.2 rating; last fall, Designated Survivor debuted to a 2.2 rating.

Leading up to Wednesday’s return ABC had aired Designated Survivor promos in heavy rotation on CNN. Today the network notes Designated Survivor is No. 1 for the 2016-2017 season in Live+7 ratings, spiking over its L+SD numbers by 6.9 million total viewers, making it the first-ever broadcast series to deliver a larger L+7 lift than its actual L+SD average audience (6.9 million vs. 6.6 million).

Before Designated Survivor’s 10 PM return, ABC’s comedies ebbed and flowed including The Goldbergs (1.7, 5.681M), Speechless (1.5, 4.989M), Modern Family (1.9, 6.506M) and Black-ish (1.4/5.112M).

Fox’s Lethal Weapon took a week off and was back last night with a 1.2 in the demo, and 5.86M total viewers, after which Star posted a 1.1 and 3.87M.

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (0.8, 4.431M) and Chicago P.D. (0.7, 4.087M) were in repeats, as were CW’s Arrow (0.3, 908K) and The 100 (0.2, 653K).

CBS won the night in total viewers and in the 25-54 demo; ABC dominated in 18-49.