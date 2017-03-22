Lena Luthor will be sticking around. Katie McGrath, who has recurred on Supergirl this season, has been made a regular for the upcoming Season 3, which was recently picked up by the CW. Luthor plays vixen Lena Luthor, the baby sister of Lex Luthor, who came to National City to get out from under the shadow of her notorious brother.

McGrath was introduced in the fourth season of Season 2 and has appeared in seven episodes of the DC drama so far.

The Irish actress also has been recurring on Netflix’s Frontier for two seasons and co-starred on the NBC/BBC series Dracula and BBC’s Merlin. In features, she co-starred in Jurassic World and recently wrapped Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

McGrath is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Hamilton Hodell.