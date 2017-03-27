Anna Akana (Miss 2059) is set for a recurring role opposite Emma Ishta and Allison Scagliotti on the upcoming third season of Freeform’s hit drama series Stitchers. She’ll play Amanda, a cool and confident medical examiner who starts working with the Stitchers team and has an instant spark with Camille (Scagliotti). Her character first appears in the June 12 episode.

Freeform

The series stars Emma Ishta as Kirsten Clark. Highly intelligent and persistent, Kirsten has an aptitude for technology but never expected that she’d be hacking into the minds of the recently deceased. Recruited into a covert government agency to be “stitched” into the memories of the dead, Kirsten and the Stitchers team investigate murders and decipher mysteries that otherwise would have gone to the grave. Kyle Harris (Cameron Goodkin), Ritesh Rajan (Linus Ahluwalia), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Maggie Baptiste) and Damon Dayoub (Detective Quincy Fisher) also star.

Akana, known for her YouTube channel that has 1.8 million subscribers, created, wrote, produced and starred in Miss 2059 for Verizon’s go90 streaming service, which was renewed for a second season. She’ll also be seen in a recurring role on Comedy Central’s new series Hampton DeVille and in a supporting role opposite Bella Thorne and Halston Sage in Awesomeness Films’ upcoming pic You Get Me.

Stitchers returns for its third season on June 5 on Freeform.