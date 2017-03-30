Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World alum Ben Savage is set for a key recurring role on the second season of CMT’s hit comedy series Still The King, which premieres this summer.

In his first TV role since Girl Meets World wrapped in January, Savage will play Gene, a no-nonsense Securities Exchange Commission agent who dreams of making the big bust.

Still The King is an offbeat comedy about life’s unexpected detours on the road back to family. Billy Ray Cyrus leads an eccentric ensemble, including Joey Lauren Adams and Madison Iseman. Season 2 picks up with Vernon (Cyrus) fresh out of jail and determined to reclaim his position as a country music superstar while being present in the lives of his ex-girlfriend Debbie (Adams) and daughter (Iseman). Faced with the possibility of being a father to Debbie’s unborn child, Vernon must balance his desires for fame and family.

The first season of Still The King averaged nearly 3 million weekly viewers and is part of CMT’s scripted slate that includes the music dramas Nashville and Sun Records.

Known for his series regular roles on Boy Meets World and sequel Girl Meets World, Savage has guest starred on hit shows Bones, Still Standing, Teen Angel and Maybe This Time. He also can be seen in the films Peace & Riot, Lake Effects, Palo Alto, Carbabes and Swimming Upstream. Savage is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and attorney Bruce Gellman.