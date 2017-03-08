Austin Swift, Arden Myrin and Natalie Dreyfuss have joined the Season 2 cast of CMT’s hit comedy series Still The King. Starring Billy Ray Cyrus, Joey Lauren Adams and Madison Iseman, Still the King’s second season is slated to premiere this summer.

Swift guest stars as Tyler, the manager of Nashville’s premier music venue, The Bluebird Café, while Myrin and Dreyfuss join the series in recurring roles. Myrin plays Kaitlynn, a single mother who manages Betty’s – the local bar where Debbie (Joey Lauren Adams) works. Dreyfuss plays Leia, Walt’s (Travis Nicholson) equally-as-quirky love interest who just so happens to be dating Walt’s arch nemesis, Reggie (Jerry Trainor).

Season 2 picks up with Vernon (Cyrus) fresh out of jail and determined to reclaim his position as a country music superstar while being present in the lives of Charlotte (Iseman) and Debbie (Adams). Faced with the possibility of being a father to Debbie’s unborn child, Vernon must balance his desires for fame and family.

Additional casting for season two will be announced at a later date.

Swift who appeared in Ben Affleck’s Live By Night, will next be seen in Cover Versions, a “Rashomon”-inspired mystery about four band members trying to piece together what happened during a murderous night of sex, drugs and chaos at a music festival in the desert. Swift is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.

Myrin currently recurs on Showtime’s Shameless as William H. Macy’s new love interest. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.

Dreyfuss was most recently cast as a series regular in the Brown Girls pilot for Freeform and will next be seen in a guest-starring role on Freeform’s Baby Daddy. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and MC Talent Management.

Still The King is produced by Hideout Pictures with Billy Ray Cyrus serving as executive producer. Shannon Houchins, Potsy Ponciroli and Travis Nicholson also executive produce. Shaleen Desai and Jayson Dinsmore executive produce for CMT.