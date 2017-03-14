Narges Rashidi (Under The Shadow) has been cast in a recurring role opposite Anna Friel and Louisa Krause in Starz’s limited series The Girlfriend Experience, executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman. The second season will feature two parallel storylines, each written, directed and executive produced by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz. Rashidi will work with Kerrigan on his seven-episode storyline which is set against the backdrop of the corrupting influence of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. mid-term elections. This section tracks an unexpected and complex relationship between Erica Myles (Anna Friel), a commanding and strong-willed finance director of a Republican super PAC, and Anna Greenwald (Louisa Krause), a confident and intelligent GFE provider at the top of her game. Rashidi will play Darya Esford, an extremely intelligent communications specialist at a lobbyist firm in DC who’s in a complicated relationship with her ex Erica (Friel). Rashidi’s credits include a starring role in the BAFTA-nominated horror film, Under the Shadow. She is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Keir O’Donnell has booked a recurring role on the upcoming season of the hit Showtime drama Ray Donovan. O’Donnell will play George, the eccentric, damaged stepson of Samantha Winslow (Susan Sarandon), the strong, focused head of a motion picture studio. Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber in his three-time Golden Globe and two-time Emmy nominated role as L.A.’s best professional fixer. O’Donnell can next be seen in the film Gifted with Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer, CMT drama series Sun Records and as a guest on FX’s Legion. His previous credits include Showtime’s Masters of Sex and United States of Tara. He’s repped by UTA, Visionary Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.