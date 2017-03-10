Steve Zahn is set as the male lead opposite Sandrine Holt in the ABC drama pilot The Crossing. Also cast in the project, from ABC Studios, is Rob Campbell.



Written/executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, executive produced by Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, Jude Zahn), a federal agent, Emma (Holt) and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive this allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center.

Campbell will play Paul, a mysterious and cerebral member of a group of survivors who arrive on the shores of a sleepy New England beach town after an apparent catastrophe.

Zach recently starred in the Amazon series Mad Dogs. He is currently seen in Matt Ross’s acclaimed Captain Fantastic opposite Viggo Mortenson. He also recently wrapped a lead role in Matt Reeves’ Fox feature War Of the Plant Of the Apes. Zahn is repped by Principal Entertainment LA , UTA and Frank Stewart.

Repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency, Cambell is also a veteran of the New York stage and will be seen next in the upcoming film adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” starring Annette Bening.