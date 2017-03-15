Fox News Channel will debut a one-hour political talk show about the rise of the populist movement in the U.S. and abroad, hosted by former David Cameron adviser Steve Hilton. The Next Revolution launches in May, and airs weekly on Sundays at 9 pm ET.

Brit press describes Hilton as one of former UK Prime Minister Cameron’s closest advisers until their falling out over immigration and Brexit. Fox News announced last December it had signed Hilton as a contributor, saying he would offer “political and tech expertise and analysis” across FNC and FBN. At the time, the Guardian described Hilton as an early proponent of Brexit who had insisted participation in EU made UK “ungovernable.”

Hilton’s new Sunday show, originating from FNC’s Los Angeles studios, will feature a rotating panel of political talking heads and interviews with newsmakers.

Hilton co-founded Crowdpac, a Silicon Valley political crowdfunding start-up. He also taught at Stanford University’s Institute of Design and is the author of the UK Sunday Times bestseller “More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First.” Before his work in politics, Hilton co-founded Good Business consulting firm.

Here he is today on Outnumbered, talking about the new gig: