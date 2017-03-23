Steve Carell, Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman are attached to She Came To Me, the next film to be directed by Rebecca Miller. Miller and Damon Cardasis’ banner Round Films will produce with OddLot Entertainment’s Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane. Miller wrote the script.

The pic is described as a comedic drama set in the world of contemporary opera and tug boats that cuts into the layer cake of American society with wit and heart. Miller most recently wrote and directed Maggie’s Plan. CAA reps her, Carell is with WME and Media Four, Schumer’s at UTA and B Company and Kidman with CAA.

OddLot most recently co-produced and co-financed the Taylor Sheridan-scripted Best Picture Oscar nominee Hell or High Water.