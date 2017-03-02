Stephen Colbert’s Late Show finished the February sweep on top of the ratings among total viewers. It’s Colbert’s first ever sweep win, and CBS’s first February late-night victory since 2010.

For the sweep, Late Show clocked 3.02 million viewers – his first sweep to crack 3M. Last February Late Night logged 2.55M total viewers. NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logged 2.87 million viewers. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live logged 2.14 million.

Fallon’s Tonight Show continues its long-standing hold on the key ad sales demo in the daypart, adults 18-49, taking every night in the age bracket except President’s Day, when Colbert was in original and Fallon aired an encore. For the sweep, Fallon logged a 0.7 rating in the demo; Colbert and Kimmel tied at 0.5. Fallon took the sweep both in men and women 18-49, also winning 18-34 and 25-54 for the ratings derby.

The four-week total-viewer winning streak that put Colbert on top in February coincides with our 45th president’s move into the White House, and the Trumpocalypse that has ensued. President Donald Trump has been extremely good for Colbert’s brand of bemused horseradish-calling that seems to calm anxious liberals in large enough numbers to keep him on top in overall audience.