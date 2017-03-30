It’s official: The Late Show topped late-night TV in total viewers for the first quarter of 2017.

Stephen Colbert’s CBS show averaged 3.29 million viewers, besting Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on NBC by 260,000 viewers. Jimmy Kimmel’s JKL on ABC clocked 2.256M viewers in the quarter. One year ago, in Q1 2016, Fallon had trounced Colbert by 840K total viewers. The last time CBS enjoyed a late-night win in Q1 was 2010.

Not coincidentally, the first quarter of 2017 also marked Donald Trump’s move into the White House. The Trump administration has been very good for Colbert’s brand of bemused horseradish-calling.

That said, Fallon’s Tonight Show continued to dominate in all key demos, including winning 13 of 13 weeks in the adults 18-49 age bracket with a 0.75/4, compared to Colbert’s 0.58/3 and Kimmel’s 0.49/3.