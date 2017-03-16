Did you miss Rachel Maddow’s Tuesday night MSNBC program in which she revealed she had a copy of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return? You know, the one where she kept viewers panting for nearly half an hour to boast that it was the first time any federal tax returns of Trump’s have been obtained by any news organization since he became a politician, then run through her list of possible Trump ties to various dubious Russians who, turns out, have nothing to do with the two-page document?

The program was so maddening that some Maddow viewers began to foam over and tweet snarky lines like: “More than a million people have signed a petition demanding that Rachel Maddow release Trump’s tax returns” and “Why won’t Rachel Maddow release Donald Trump’s tax returns? What’s she hiding”

Anyway, it went just like this, including the outfit: