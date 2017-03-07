Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC late-night show snagged its biggest crowd in four months to top timeslot competitors the day after he hosted the error-riddled Academy Awards broadcast, boosting JKL to its biggest weekly crowd in eight weeks.

But CBS’s Stephen Colbert won another late-night week in total viewers, making it a five-week streak.

Jimmy Fallon nipped at Colbert’s heels, scoring a Tonight Show five-week high in overall audience as well as the 18-49 age bracket.

Colbert’s Late Show clocked 3.003M viewers. Fallon’s Tonight Show logged 2.918M viewers on NBC, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! nabbed 2.351M viewers,

including that Monday win the night after the Oscars, with viewers tuned in to hear his side of the story about Sunday’s awards ceremony’s various debacles.

Fallon continued to top the race for the 18-49 age bracket, with a commanding 937K viewers; Colbert followed with 709K and Kimmel with 615K.