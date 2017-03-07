Stephen Colbert brought back the Late Show Figure-It-Out-A-Tron, to diagram President Donald Trump’s relationship to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, which he believes Trump was trying to distract us from with last weekend’s tweet-nado.

The President’s weekend tweet storm felt like whiplash,” Colbert said in his first Late Show since Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his offices at Trump Tower during the election, 140 characters at a time. Just four days earlier, Trump had made that speech to Congress that many called presidential because, Colbert explained, “much like a president he spoke in complete sentences and did not attack Alec Baldwin.

“A lot people thought it was the start of a new era for the president,” Colbert noted. Including Fox News’s Chris Wallace said on air “I feel like, tonight, Donald Trump became the President of the United States.”

“Then, four days later, the president became Donald Trump again,” Colbert added, bringing back the Figure-It-Out-A-Tron, aka blackboard, to explain why Trump went from orator to Captain Twitter Bananas.