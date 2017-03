Setting the bar low for President Donald Trump’s first speech to the Joint Session of Congress allowed press to issue a rash of rave reviews about his being “surprisingly presidential” and his “shift in tone” — from unhinged narcissist to not-unhinged narcissist, Stephen Colbert noted the next night in his opening monologue.

But first, a performance of Samuel Beckett’s lesser-known masterpiece, “Waiting For Obamacare” happened:

Tonight on The Late Show: @SirPatStew and @StephenAtHome take Broadway by storm in Samuel Beckett's never-before-seen masterpiece. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/DTDgCAucQo — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 2, 2017