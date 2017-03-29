Stephen Colbert brought his Late Show viewers up to speed on President Donald Trump associates’ alleged ties to Russia. The latest damning information is about son-in-law Jared Kushner’s previously undisclosed meeting with the chief of Russian government-owned Vnesheconombank. Americans can’t do business with this bank because it has close relationship with Putin, Colbert said.

In a joke that elicited more gasps than laughs, Colbert said if you open a checking account of $100 or more at the bank, you get a free toaster and a dead journalist.

“I’m not recommending it, I’m just saying it’s free,” Colbert said to calm the crowd.

“What’s the truth? Was there nefarious collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia? Or is this all just being blown out of proportion by the liberal media over at the New York Times and the FBI?” Colbert wondered.

We may never know, Colbert suggested, noting House Intel Committee chairman Devin Nunes, who previously advised the Trump campaign, and was on Trump’s transition team, last week claimed he saw something secret on the subject, which he shared only with President Trump but not his committee.

“That is brilliant detective work. You gather all the evidence you can on the prime suspect and then you share it with him. It’s all part of CBS’s new show CSI Washington: No Investigation.

Colbert brought famed Late Show Figure-It-Out-A-Tron to make sense of Nunes’ relationship with Trump.