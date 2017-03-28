Stephen Colbert is back to taping shows on the same day as broadcast, so he could note today that President Donald Trump announced his son-in-law Jared Kusher will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government.

“And, the government desperately needs overhaul,” Colbert agreed. “Somebody keeps putting totally unqualified people in charge of really important stuff.”

Kushner will be heading what will be called the Office of American Innovation. It’s vague, Colbert acknowledged, “but still better than the original title: Bureau of Obvious Nepotism.”

Kushner’s job, WaPo reports, will be to lead a “swat” team that fixes the federal government with “business ideas.”

And Kushner’s success, Colbert noted, has been based on great business ideas:

Being born into a wealthy real-estate family Marrying into a wealthy real estate family