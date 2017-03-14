Stephen Colbert reached out to former President Barack Obama via his Late Show microwave camera.

But first, Colbert celebrated the deadline for the Department of Justice to cough up evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claim that Obama had wiretapped his office during the campaign.

“As you recall, a week ago Donald Trump pinched out a couple early morning tweets, accusing President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower before the election. Now, Trump offered no evidence and then demanded Congress go out and find some evidence.

“Well today is the deadline set by congress for the Justice Department to hand over anything that might exist. So far – brace yourself – nothing.”

To believe Trump’s claims, all you need is a shaky grasp of reality and zero regard for the truth, Colbert summarized.

Which makes it a job for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Conway dug herself a hole with her weekend microwaves-with-cameras interview, then tried to clean it up telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo “I’m not Inspector Gadget.”

Colbert’s monologue was interrupted when the bell went off on his microwave camera. Pulling out his Hot Pocket, Colbert addressed Obama: “By the way, President Obama, I miss you!”