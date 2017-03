U.S. and North Korea are “like two accelerating trains” on course for a “head-on collision,” China has warned, arguing, “The use of force is no solution. Talks deserve another chance and peace is still within our grasp.”

This has not been covered much by TV news networks. Fortunately, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show explained the real beef North Korea’s authoritarian dictator has with the United States’ authoritarian leader: Trump has stolen his shtick.