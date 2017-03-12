National Geographic Channel is in business with America’s best-known astrophysicist/cosmologist. The cable net said today that it has ordered a third round of its science-focused chat show StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson. The 20-episode Season 3 will premiere in the fall.

Developed from his popular podcast, StarTalk features Tyson’s intimate interview with guests from the pop culture, politics or news world who discuss how science and technology have affected their lives and careers. The new season will include Hidden Figures star Janelle Monáe and director Ted Melfi, cyclist Lance Armstrong, basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and conservationist Fabien Cousteau.

“We believe in the power of science and embracing curiosity,” said Tim Pastore, National Geographic’s President of Original Programming and Production. “StarTalk and Neil deGrasse Tyson not only make science accessible, but they make science fun and relevant, and we look forward to another engaging season.”

Added Tyson: “From actors to entertainers, from politicians to performers and from artists to athletes, our guests have two things in common: They are drawn from pop culture, and science has profoundly touched their lives. And in many cases, StarTalk provides a comfortable space for pop culture icons to lay bare an inner geek that you never knew they had.”

The series airs on National Geographic around the world in 171 countries in 45 languages. StarTalk is produced by Curved Light Productions and National Geographic Studios. Exec producers are Tyson, Helen Matsos, Brian Lovett, Drew Pulley and Betsy Forhan.