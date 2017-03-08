Disney CEO Bob Iger treated shareholders at the company’s annual meeting today to the first real look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next installment of the Disney/Lucasfilm franchise that hits theaters this December 15.

“This is a big year for Star Wars fans, we know,” Iger said to the audience at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. “Our first Star Wars film as you remember was The Force Awakens. It wowed audiences and critics alike. It became the only film in history to reach $900 million in domestic box office before it ultimately crossed $2 billion worldwide.”

Iger then showed footage of the end of The Force Awakens, when Rey confronts Luke Skywalker on an isolated island. “OK, so as I think most of you know, we make a point of revealing very little from our upcoming Star Wars films — very little,” he continued. “We want to keep them secret. But we’re making an exception today. We’re going to show you an exclusive first look at what happens right after that scene and that light saber is being handed to its rightful owner.

The clip he showed, according to the LA Times‘ Daniel Miller, who was in the room, featured in part Rey handing a lightsaber to Luke, who asks, “Who are you?” (Luke memorably had no lines in Force Awakens).

“Like I said, we make a point of revealing very little,” Iger said. “A lot’s happened in two years. He took it. That’s a tease.”

Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

The footage, which was not audible in the webcast of the shareholder meeting, was met by applause from the crowd.