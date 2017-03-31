“Office space?” Rainn Wilson has boarded CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery as a character known to fans of the original series. The Office alum, who earned three Emmy noms for his role as Dwight Schrute, will play conman and intergalactic criminal Harry Mudd,

Paramount TV

Roger C. Carmel originated the character, aka Harcourt Fenton Mudd, in the 1960s Star Trek series, appearing in one episode of each of the first two seasons. He would reprise the role in a 1973 episode of Star Trek: The Animated Series.

After The Office wrapped its nine-season run on NBC in 2013, Wilson starred as the irascible title detective in Backstrom, which aired one 13-episode season in 2015. His recent credits also include Army of One, The Boy, Uncanny and voice roles in Smurfs: The Lost Village and Adventure Time.

Star Trek: Discovery will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series will premiere on the CBS with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. EPs are Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.