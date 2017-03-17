It turned out to be a case of double your luck for the Season 1 finale of Star (1.3/4) last night on Fox. Not only did the Lee Daniels co-created series have Outkast’s Big Boi on as a guest star but the ratings gods shined down a pinch of stardust on the musical drama too.

Which meant, coming off a Lethal Weapon (1.3/5) finale that was up a tenth, Star rose 8% among adults 18-49 from last week – not a bad send-off to next year for the recently renewed show and a bit of bounce for the net as it awaits the return of blockbuster Empire from its winter break next week. The only other show beside the Fox offerings to see an uptick last night was ABC’s black-ish (1.5/5), which bopped up 7% in the demo.

All of which is to say, despite the delay from Nielsen due to a power outage at the data collection company’s main domestic facility in Florida that saw no numbers for almost four days, we now have Wednesday’s ratings in and everything is all caught up – hopefully.

To that end, it was a bit of a repeat performance for ABC with its second Wednesday demo win in a row with a 1.5/5 among the 18-49s – the exact same result the net drew on March 8. And like last Wednesday, and more than a few before, ABC had the top rated show of the night in Modern Family (1.9/7), which was also the same as it was last week.

In fact, being even demowise with your March 8 show was a trait shared by CBS’ Survivor (1.7/7) and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (0.9/4) from their season premieres of the week before. The House of Moonves’ 9 PM Criminal Minds (1.3/5) was also the same as its last original among the 18-49s as was the CW’s The 100 (0.4/2) with its March 1 show.

Related‘Underground’ Season 2 Debut Ratings Steady With 2016 In Live+3 Results

The same even Kirkman fact was true of ABC’s 10 PM Kiefer Sutherland led political drama Designated Survivor (1.3/5), which returned from its winter break on March 8.

Encores filled NBC’s Wednesday with a The Voice (1.6/6) best of the blind auditions broadcast and a Chicago P.D. (1.0/4) repeat. A slate that still saw the net in second place in the 18-49 demo with a 1.4/5 rating. CBS took the top viewership spot last night with 6.18 million tuning in and Survivor the most watched show of the night with an audience of 7.76 million.

Facing Survivor for the first time this season, Arrow (0.5/2) was down 17% from its last original of March 1. Also feeling the pull of ratings gravity, ABC’s The Goldbergs (1.5/6) and Speechless (1.3/5) declined 12% and 13% and respectively.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow.