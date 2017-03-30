ESPN scored 33 Sports Emmy Award nominations today, the most of any network, while the most-nominated program was NBC’s Rio Olympics coverage with 14.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees today for the 38th annual Sports Emmy Awards. Among the networks, NBC was a close second to ESPN, garnering 28 nominations, with FS1 at 27 and Fox at 26.

Following NBC’s Olympics coverage, the most-nominated programs were ESPN’s SC Featured (10) and ESPN2/ESPNU’s E:60 (five).

For a complete list of nominees, click here.

Vying for the Outstanding Live Sports Special are ABC’s NBA Finals, ESPN’s college football playoffs, NBC’s (formally titled) Games of the XXXI Olympiad, and Fox’s World Series and Super Bowl LI.

Competing for Outstanding Sports journalism are Showtime’s 60 Minutes Sports, two episodes of ESPN’s Outside the Lines and two episodes of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Nominations were announced in 41 categories including Outstanding Live Sports Special, Live Sports Series and Playoff Coverage, three Documentary categories, Outstanding New Media, Outstanding Play-by-Play Announcer and Studio Host, among others. The winners will be honored May 9 at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.

As previously announced, recently retired announcer Brent Musburger will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It has been another outstanding year for the sports television industry and the quality of this year’s record number of entries continues to raise the bar of what sports programming can be,” said Steve Ulrich, SVP of the Sports Emmy Awards.