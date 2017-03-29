Paramount’s motion picture group president Marc Evans promised that the studio will be working even more closely with its sister Viacom TV brands, the most immediate of which is Nickelodeon. While we already knew about Sherlock Gnomes opening on January 12, the studio moved its Amusement Park big toon from July 13, 2018, to August 10 next year.

In addition, a new untitled Nick-Par property will debut on March 22, 2019, along with the SpongeBob sequel on August 2 (the studio’s third SpongeBob Squarepants feature). In addition, Paramount is making a movie based on the popular Nick series The Loud House for February 7, 2020, as well as another untitled Nick feature toon for release on July 31, 2020.