Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming has been slinging webs all over the place lately, from a series of posters that were recently unveiled depicting the superhero on his New York City turf, to a clip shown at CinemaCon yesterday. Today comes the second official trailer for the July release. Check it out above.

Tom Holland, who first donned the Spidey suit in last year’s Captain America: Civil War, plays a young Peter Parker as he begins to navigate his newfound identity as the wall-scaling superhero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and tries to fall back into his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. But when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Compared to the first trailer, which dropped back in December, this one packs more action — and notably more Vulture who proclaims, “The world’s changing, boys. Time we changed too.” Downey Jr is also back as Stark, bringing the comedy and the counsel: “If you’re nothing without this suit, then you shouldn’t have it,” Iron Man admonishes his young protégé.

Jon Watts directs Homecoming which is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal from a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

International rollout begins July 6 with Spidey swinging into domestic theaters on July 7.