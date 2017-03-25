Spider-Man: Homecoming showed some more Big Apple love today, tweeting a new poster image depicting the Marvel superhero on his New York City turf. The poster, depicting Spidey scaling a Brooklyn-Queens Expressway sign, comes a day after two others were tweeted.

In yesterday’s posters, he’s spider-walking up the Avengers’ building with the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in the background, and lounging in a park, with the Avengers’ and Chrysler buildings looming with the rest of Manhattan across the East River.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters July 7. So why the poster today? And why the two-day tease? Maybe to draw a little attention from this and this.